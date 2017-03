TORONTO Jan 9 Canadian housing starts fell more than expected in December and November figures were revised lower, suggesting the country's once buoyant property market is starting to cool.

A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 180,560 units in December from 193,199 in November. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast 193,500 starts. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)