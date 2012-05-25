* Budget figures show fiscal room in case of need
* Toronto housing market still heating, Vancouver cools
* Flaherty says Europe unstable but not in full-blown crisis
By Louise Egan and Claire Sibonney
OTTAWA/TORONTO, May 25 Canada on Friday posted a
smaller-than-expected budget deficit for 2011-12, giving Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty some leeway to react if needed to what he
called an "unstable" situation in Europe.
In addition to the jitters over the possible Greek exit from
the euro, Flaherty faces a heated housing market at home and
warned that new data on Friday showed no sign of moderation in
Toronto, where a condo craze has spurred talk of a bubble.
The preliminary budget deficit came in at C$23.5 billion
($22.8 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 31, below the
government's forecast of a C$24.9 billion shortfall, or about
1.5 percent of gross domestic product.
The deficit-to-GDP ratio is one of the lowest among major
Western economies and is part of the reason Canada is among the
shrinking number of countries to retain a top-notch triple-A
debt rating.
The lower deficit came despite big spending in the final
month to compensate the province of Quebec for a sales tax
change and pay for buy outs for thousands of public service
workers that will soon be laid off as part of Ottawa's
cost-cutting plan.
After year-end adjustments are made, the final figure could
be closer to the government's estimate. Flaherty said the report
showed Ottawa on track to balance the budget by 2015-16 as
planned.
Canada's strong record on public finances means the monthly
budget updates barely register with market players. But as
tensions rise over the European sovereign debt crisis, analysts
said investors take some comfort in the country's fiscal
advantage.
"The government, echoing some of the recent things Mr.
Flaherty has said, is obviously still concerned about conditions
in Europe and I think that stands as the first line of defense
if things do get out of control there and that you do ultimately
require more stimulus here at home," said David Tulk, chief
Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.
"Fiscal policy is a better conduit to deliver that support,"
he said.
Canada's economy has recovered the lost output and jobs from
the 2008-09 recession and the Bank of Canada has signaled it
might need to start raising interest rates soon. But the economy
could take a hit from two different angles - European contagion
or a sudden correction in the domestic housing market.
Flaherty told Reuters that he and his colleagues in the
Group of Seven industrialized countries were urging their euro
zone peers to "... overwhelm the problem and do what they have
to do to sort out weaker countries and weaker banks in Europe."
"It's clear what needs to be done. An exercise in political
will is needed."
When asked by BNN television to rate how unstable Europe was
on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the most unstable,
Flaherty said most countries are about a "five". "We're not in a
full-blown crisis," he said.
Canada's banks have only modest exposure to Europe so any
contagion from the crisis there would not be huge and limited to
credit tightness, Flaherty said.
The Canadian dollar sank to a 4-month low on Friday as
investors fretted about a possible Greek exit from the euro.
Flaherty said currency fluctuations on their own were not a
big concern for him, as long as the movement was minor.
He welcomed signs that the housing market in Vancouver, the
most expensive in Canada, was cooling, but signaled concern that
Toronto is still hot.
"It is good to see some moderation. That means that people
are paying down their debt more quickly," he said.
"And there's also some moderation in the housing market,
which is the major source of indebtedness for most people in
Canada - the mortgages on their homes; some moderation on the
West Coast in Vancouver. I'm not seeing that kind of moderation
in the Toronto market yet."
Canadian home prices climbed 5.2 percent in April from a
year earlier, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said
on Friday.
The rise in the industry group's home price index for April
compared with a 5.1 percent year-on-year gain in March.
Toronto once again posted the biggest increase with prices
jumping 7.9 percent from a year earlier. Prices were up 3.7
percent in Vancouver, compared with a 5.3 percent increase in
March.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)