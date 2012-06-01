* Economy grows 1.9 percent annualized in first quarter
* March GDP grows just 0.1 pct; analysts expected 0.4 pct
* Data suggests Bank of Canada policy on hold for some time
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, June 1 Canada's economy grew at a
lackluster pace in the first quarter, and expanded by much less
than expected in March, suggesting the central bank will be in
no rush to follow through on a warning it could raise interest
rates.
Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.9 percent in the
quarter on an annualized basis, Statistics Canada said on
Friday, in line with market forecasts for the quarter, but below
the central bank's most recent projection of 2.5 percent growth.
The growth matched the economy's fourth-quarter performance,
which was revised up from 1.8 percent, as well as first-quarter
growth in the United States.
But GDP rose just 0.1 percent in March, below the 0.4
percent gain that analysts had expected, and following a 0.2
percent contraction in February.
The report shows an economy that is gradually healing, but
not as quickly as many hoped, said David Tulk, chief macro
strategist at TD Securities.
"Canada is plodding along," he said. "It is closer along the
road to recovery than any other developed market economies, but
ultimately we need to be prepared for perhaps additional
weakness as some of the confidence hit from Europe begins to
affect Canada's domestic economy."
Following the 2008-09 recession, Canada recovered more
quickly than the United States and Europe and recouped all the
jobs lost by January 2011.
But the economy has lost much of its shine in recent months,
with the exception of massive jobs gains in March and April that
exceeded all expectations.
The sluggish March growth number seemed at odds with the
earlier Statscan report showing a stunning 82,300 jobs created
that month.
The Canadian dollar slid to a six-month low against
the U.S. dollar i mmediately a fter the release of Canadian and
U.S. data. T he U.S. data showed a slump in hiring in May that
drove the jobless rate up to 8.2 percent. [I D:nL1E8H125X]
Canadian government bond prices climbed across the curve,
with longer-dated yields sinking to record lows.
Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations for
the central bank's key policy rate, showed that traders
increased bets on a rate cut in late 2012 after the data.
Speculation of a hike in interest rates had heated up after
the Bank of Canada used unexpectedly hawkish language in its
April 17 policy statement. But the flare-up of the European debt
crisis and weak U.S. jobs data have since cast doubt on any
plans to tighten monetary policy.
The domestic GDP figures could prompt the bank to soften its
tone in its next rate decision on Tuesday.
"The bottom line here is that there's no way the Bank of
Canada is moving this year, in my opinion," said Derek Holt,
vice president of economics at Scotiabank.
The Bank of Canada's main policy rate has been at 1 percent
since September 2010.
MANUFACTURING COMEBACK
In more upbeat news that could boost second-quarter growth,
Canadian manufacturing activity grew in May at the fastest pace
in eight months, according to the RBC Canadian Manufacturing
Purchase Managers' Index.
The index rose to 54.7 in May from 53.3 in April, above the
20-month series average and representing the fourth straight
month the PMI has increased.
After hitting a three-month low in April, the employment
component of the index showed Canadian firms stepped up hiring
in May.
The GDP report showed business investment and inventories
were the biggest contributor to the quarterly advance, while net
exports and the withdrawal of government stimulus detracted from
growth.
Net exports were a drag on growth as exports gained 0.6
percent and imports jumped by a faster 1.1 percent.
Demand from Canada's top export market, the United States,
may not gain momentum for some time, if businesses there remain
too uncertain about the global economy to resume hiring.
"That risks feeding back and weakening consumer spending. We
cannot expect (Canadian) exports to improve any time soon if our
major trading partner is downshifting," said Sal Guatieri,
senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Final domestic demand - comprised of government, consumer
and government spending - continued to slow in the quarter,
growing 0.3 percent, compared to average quarterly growth of 0.5
percent in 2011.
(With additional reporting by Jennifer Kwan, Andrea Hopkins,
Claire Sibonney and Julie Gordon in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson)