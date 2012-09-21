* Inflation rate tame, little change from July
* No pressure seen on Bank of Canada to raise rates soon
* Wholesale sales weak, reflect weakness in Europe, USA
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Sept 21 Tame Canadian inflation in
August and weak wholesale sales data for July both show there is
no real pressure on the Bank of Canada to start raising interest
rates from near-record lows, analysts said on Friday.
Statistics Canada said the annual inflation rate had dropped
to 1.2 percent in August from 1.3 percent in July, well below
the central bank's 2.0 percent target rate. Markets had expected
a rate of 1.3 percent.
Statscan said there was in fact virtually no difference
between the two months. The more accurate August figure of 1.24
percent was rounded down to 1.2 percent, while July's 1.25
percent had been rounded up to 1.3 percent.
"It just reinforces the message that inflation is just not a
concern of the Bank of Canada at the moment, and likely will not
be for some time, so the Bank of Canada can continue to hold
interest rates," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO
Capital Markets.
The central bank started signaling in April it might raise
rates if the economy continued to grow at a reasonable rate.
Whether it can do so is increasingly in question. In another
report released on Friday, July's wholesale trade dropped by 0.6
percent from June, greater than the 0.2 decline expected by
markets.
PRESSURE FROM ABROAD
The reports were the latest in a string of releases which
showed the Canadian economy is slowing down, hurt by the
persistent economic problems in Europe and the United States.
David Watt, chief economist at HSBC Canada, said the
wholesale numbers were very disappointing and suggested
annualized GDP would come in closer to a sluggish 1 percent in
the third quarter.
"There is more than enough evidence now that the Bank of
Canada could further step back from its hawkish demeanor and
turn to a more neutral tone given the current headwinds," he
said.
The Bank of Canada's most recent projection, in July, is for
annualized economic growth of 2.0 percent in the third quarter.
A Reuters poll of Canadian primary dealers taken earlier
this month revealed that most expected the central bank to start
raising rates again in the second half of 2013 or later.
CLOTHING COSTS FALL
The only major component in the consumer price index to drop
in the 12 months to August was clothing and footwear, where
prices fell by 1.2 percent on declines in prices of women's
clothing. Energy prices rose 0.8 percent following three
straight months of year-over-year falls.
"With growth expected to fall below trend in the second half
of this year, the economy will tilt further into excess supply.
This will help keep price pressures subdued and reduce the
urgency for the Bank to tighten policy," TD Securities analyst
Mazen Issa said in a note to clients.
The Bank of Canada's closely watched core inflation rate,
which strips out the prices of items such as gasoline, tobacco
and some foodstuffs, dropped to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent in
July. Markets had expected the rate to fall to 1.5 percent.
Canada's dollar held on to earlier gains following
the data. It was trading around C$0.9763, or $1.0243 after
closing at C$0.9765, or $1.0241 on Thursday.