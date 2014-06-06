By David Ljunggren
| OTTAWA, June 6
OTTAWA, June 6 Downbeat Canadian jobs and
productivity data released on Friday showed the economy is still
struggling to recover fully despite a strengthening U.S.
recovery.
Although Statistics Canada said the economy created a net
25,800 jobs in May, all of them were part-time. Full-time jobs
dropped by 29,100, bringing the two-month loss to a round 60,000
positions.
Market analysts on average had forecast a gain of 25,000
jobs. The unemployment rate edged up to 7.0 percent from 6.9
percent in April as more people sought work.
The data confirm the Canadian jobs market has effectively
slowed to a crawl over the last nine months.
"It's a labor market that's struggling under mounting
fatigue," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD
Securities, who noted "a lot of weakness in fulltime" jobs.
Part-time jobs rose by 54,900 in May.
The six-month moving average for employment growth edged up
to 3,000 in May from 2,300 in April.
In the 12 months through May, only 85,500 jobs were created,
the lowest year-over-year gain since the 75,700 increase in
positions recorded in February 2010, when Canada was still mired
in the fallout of the financial crisis.
"Certainly the headline number came basically right on
expectations. However, one doesn't have to dig too far beneath
the surface to discover that this report isn't all the headline
is cracked up to be," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO
Capital Market. "It's a bit soft under the surface."
The Canadian dollar was little changed, preferring to take
its lead from a solid U.S. jobs report. The loonie was
at C$1.0930 to the greenback, or 91.49 U.S. cents, a tad weaker
than Thursday's close of C$1.0929, or 91.50 U.S. cents.
The Bank of Canada, which has kept interest rates at a near
record low 1.0 percent since September 2010, says it will not
raise them until inflation recovers and the economy sheds some
of the slack which built up during and after the recession.
The central bank is likely to defer any interest rate rise
until the second half of next year, a Reuters poll showed on May
29.
LABOR PRODUCTIVITY SLIPS
Separately, Statscan said the labor productivity of Canadian
businesses unexpectedly dropped by 0.1 percent in the first
quarter of 2014, the first decline for 18 months.
Market analysts had on average expected productivity to
remain unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2013. The last drop
in productivity was the 0.4 percent decline seen in the third
quarter of 2012.
The overall decline was caused by falling productivity in
service-producing businesses, which dropped by 0.4 percent from
the fourth quarter. This more than offset the 0.8 percent
increase recorded by goods-producing businesses.
(Editing by W Simon)