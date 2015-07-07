By Leah Schnurr
Canada's trade deficit widened to
its second-largest on record in May as non-energy exports fell,
fueling expectations the Bank of Canada could cut interest
rates as early as next week to support an economy at risk of
recession.
The shortfall totaled C$3.34 billion ($2.63 billion),
Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. It was the eighth consecutive
month of deficits and exceeded the C$2.50 billion deficit
economists had forecast. April's deficit was revised slightly
wider to C$2.99 billion.
The data helped weaken the Canadian dollar to a
three-month low while traders increased bets that the central
bank will cut rates to 0.5 percent on July 15, pricing a 51
percent likelihood.
Exports fell for the fifth month in a row, declining by 0.6
percent, with volumes down 2.5 percent. Energy products exports
rose 1.3 percent, but non-energy exports, which the Bank of
Canada is hoping will help drive stronger economic growth, fell
1 percent.
The Bank of Canada shocked markets with a rate cut in
January in response to tumbling oil prices. The central bank had
anticipated the oil shock would be front-loaded, meaning it hit
the economy earlier and spread faster than anticipated. But a
growing number of economists think the bank's growth forecast
might be too optimistic.
"This report caps a run of soft data over recent months and
suggests that trade will not be nearly as positive as
anticipated at the start of the year," said Benjamin Reitzes,
senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Canada's economy shrank in the first quarter. With growth
also falling in April, there is a risk the second quarter will
also be negative, putting Canada into a recession for the first
time since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
"Whether or not GDP will decline in the second quarter, or
show modest growth, we're still up in the air. But this is one
chip on the side of a potential negative for the second
quarter," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World
Markets.
Shenfeld is expecting a rate cut next week, though Friday's
employment report could be a major influence on the bank's
thinking, he said. The economy is forecast to have lost 10,000
jobs in June.
Exports to the United States declined 0.3 percent. Canada's
trade surplus with its neighbor to the south narrowed to C$2.12
billion. Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the
United States widened to C$5.46 billion as exports fell. Overall
imports edged up 0.2 percent.
($1=$1.2710 Canadian)
