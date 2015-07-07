(Adds comment from finance minister)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA, July 7 Canada's trade deficit widened to
its second-largest on record in May as non-energy exports fell,
fueling expectations the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
as early as next week to support an economy at risk of
recession.
The shortfall totaled C$3.34 billion ($2.63 billion),
Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. It was the eighth consecutive
month of deficits and exceeded the C$2.50 billion deficit
economists had forecast.
The data helped weaken the Canadian dollar to a
three-month low while traders increased bets that the central
bank will cut rates to 0.5 percent on July 15, pricing a 51
percent likelihood.
The Bank of Canada shocked markets with a rate cut in
January in response to tumbling oil prices. The bank had
anticipated the oil shock would be front-loaded, meaning it hit
the economy earlier and spread faster than anticipated. But a
growing number of economists think the bank's growth forecast
might be too optimistic.
"This report caps a run of soft data over recent months and
suggests that trade will not be nearly as positive as
anticipated at the start of the year," said Benjamin Reitzes,
senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Canada's economy shrank in the first quarter. With growth
also falling in April, there is a risk the second quarter will
be negative, putting Canada into a recession for the first time
since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
Speaking in Vancouver, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said
Canada is in a "fragile economic environment" and pointed to
factors including oil prices and weak global growth.
Still, he said it was critical to be fiscally responsible
and that existing tax cuts and infrastructure spending this year
should be supportive.
Exports fell for the fifth consecutive month, declining by
0.6 percent, with volumes down 2.5 percent. Energy products
exports rose 1.3 percent, but non-energy exports, which the Bank
of Canada is hoping will help drive stronger economic growth,
fell 1 percent.
"Whether or not GDP will decline in the second quarter, or
show modest growth, we're still up in the air. But this is one
chip on the side of a potential negative for the second
quarter," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World
Markets.
Shenfeld is expecting a rate cut next week, though Friday's
employment report could be a major influence on the bank's
thinking, he said. The economy is forecast to have lost 10,000
jobs in June.
($1=$1.2710 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto; Editing by
Alan Crosby and Chizu Nomiyama)