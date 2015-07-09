By Andrea Hopkins
| TORONTO, July 9
TORONTO, July 9 Canadian housing starts rose
more than expected in June and new home prices climbed in May,
reports showed on Thursday, suggesting Canada's long housing
boom still has momentum even as the rest of the economy
struggles.
The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp said the seasonally
adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 202,818 units
in June from a downwardly revised 196,981 in May. Analysts had
expected a slowdown to 190,000.
The building boom in June followed a greater-than-expected
0.2 percent increase in new home prices in May from April,
according to a report by Statistics Canada. The price gain
outpaced forecasts for a 0.1 percent increase and was spurred by
a 0.5 percent rise in Toronto's hot housing market.
"Notwithstanding worries tied to other parts of the Canadian
economy, housing continues to post solid readings," CIBC World
Markets economist Nick Exarhos said in a research note.
Canada's housing market has climbed unsteadily higher in the
six years since the global financial crisis despite warnings
from economists that a plateau, or a slowdown, or a crash
loomed.
Financial authorities have spoken of a three-speed housing
market, with Toronto and Vancouver sizzling, Canada's
energy-producing heartland of Alberta and Saskatchewan suffering
due to low oil prices, and the rest of the country relatively
stagnant.
"The momentum in the housing market through the spring and
into the summer is undeniable," David Tulk, head of global macro
strategy at TD Securities, wrote in a note. "Low interest rates
and the release of pent-up demand following a miserable winter
has helped drive this increase.
"From the perspective of the Bank of Canada, the housing
market does provide some positivity in contrast to weakness in
business investment and in exports."
Actual declines in new home prices were registered in
several cities in May in Central and Eastern Canada, including
Quebec City and Montreal. Those two cities, along with Ottawa,
Regina, Victoria and a cluster of cities in New Brunswick, have
also seen year-on-year declines.
Despite the overall rise, new home prices were still only
1.2 percent higher than in May 2014.
The new housing price index excludes apartments and
condominiums, which account for one-third of new housing.
Housing starts were led by groundbreakings in Quebec, the
Prairie provinces and British Columbia, while Ontario starts
dropped and those in Atlantic Canada inched higher.
(Additional reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa; Editing by
Peter Galloway)