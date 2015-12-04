OTTAWA Dec 4 Canada shed more jobs than
expected in November, while exports tumbled in October,
suggesting the economy was off to a weak start in the final
quarter of 2015 after just recently emerging from a mild
recession.
The country lost 35,700 jobs last month, Statistics Canada
data showed on Friday, though the decline was mostly due to the
erasure of a temporary boost the labor market had received from
the general election in October.
"We're effectively back to square one," said Doug Porter,
chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
The loss was led by a 32,500 decline in public
administration jobs, which was nearly entirely accounted for by
a gain in October driven by election hiring. The unemployment
rate ticked up to 7.1 percent.
Hiring did rise in manufacturing and construction, while
natural resources managed a small gain. But the unemployment
rate in Alberta, which has been hit hard by tumbling oil prices,
jumped to 7 percent, the highest since April 2010.
The country's trade deficit unexpectedly climbed to C$2.76
billion ($2.08 billion) in October as exports to the U.S. market
dropped by the most in almost two-and-a-half years.
The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback
immediately after the reports.
Overall exports dropped by 1.8 percent as volumes fell, with
the declines widespread. Exports for September were also revised
down.
The sector helped Canada pull out of recession in the third
quarter and the deterioration bodes poorly for growth in the
final months of the year, particularly after the economy shrank
in September.
"This one hurts because it further diminishes the prospects
for GDP growth in the fourth quarter," said Jimmy Jean, senior
economist at Desjardins.
After international trade made a strong contribution to
growth in the third quarter, it could penalize the economy in
the current quarter, he said.
"If we do get a contraction in Q4, a Bank of Canada cut
could come into question."
The central bank earlier this week reiterated its view that
economic growth in the fourth quarter was likely to moderate and
said the Canadian economy was evolving as expected.
The bank cut interest rates twice this year to offset the
impact from cheaper oil and is seen standing pat until 2017,
even as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to begin raising
rates later this month.
One bright spot of data for Canada was an acceleration in
the pace of purchasing activity in November.
($1=$1.33 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)