(Adds details from report, quotes, market reaction, byline)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA May 31 Canada's economic growth
accelerated at a weaker pace than expected in the first three
months of the year and lost momentum at the end of the quarter,
boding poorly for a second quarter that is expected to be
further impacted by Alberta's wildfires.
Although the pace of growth was disappointing, it was still
a better start to the year than what the economy saw in 2015,
when the oil-exporting country was rocked by the collapse in
crude prices.
Gross domestic product grew at a 2.4 percent annualized rate
in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. That
was shy of analysts' expectations for 2.9 percent, and the
Canadian dollar weakened slightly against the greenback
immediately following the report.
Although growth was also below the 2.8 percent the Bank of
Canada had forecast, the report did not alter expectations the
central bank will remain on the sidelines after cutting interest
rates twice last year. The bank is widely expected to hold its
main policy rate at 0.50 percent at its July policy decision.
Growth in the first quarter was driven by a pick up in
exports, as well as ongoing strength in the housing market.
Economists were cheered by improved export activity, which is
key to the central bank's outlook.
"Exports came back quite nicely," said Sal Guatieri, senior
economist at BMO Capital Markets. "That's a welcome increase and
a strong one at that, obviously benefiting from positive U.S.
demand and the weak Canadian dollar."
But weak business investment weighed on an economy that has
struggled to find momentum since the slump in oil prices put it
in a mild recession last year.
The economy also lost steam at the end of the quarter with
monthly growth declining by 0.2 percent in March, slightly worse
than expectations for a dip of 0.1 percent.
Economists said that was a bad sign for the second quarter,
which is expected to be hit by the disruption to oil sands
production after wildfires in Alberta. The Bank of Canada last
week estimated the fires could take 1.25 percentage points off
growth, potentially putting the quarter on track for a
contraction.
Still, most economists and the central bank expect the
economy will rebound in the third quarter.
"Once we get by this downdraft in investment, especially in
the energy industry, I think things will start looking up for
Canada's economy," said Guatieri.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by
Alan Crosby)