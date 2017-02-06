(Adds details on growth funds)
OTTAWA Feb 6 A Canadian government advisory
group on Monday released a number of recommendations to boost
the economy, including strengthening the country's trade links
and establishing funds to help smaller companies raise capital
in order to scale up.
The group also advised taking a targeted sector approach to
improving growth, highlighting the agriculture and food industry
as one that could be better developed to its full potential.
The proposals could be incorporated into the government's
next budget, expected to be released in the coming months.
Noting the anti-trade sentiment that has been increasing
around the world, the report recommended that Canada modernize
its trading relationship within North America by harmonizing
standards and regulations, and develop stronger links with
fast-growing economies, particularly in Asia.
Although the North American Free Trade Agreement is on
course to be renegotiated following the election of U.S.
President Donald Trump, the report advised that both the
government and private sector push for better integration of
Canadian and U.S. businesses. Canada sends about three-quarters
of its exports to the United States.
To help small- and medium-sized companies expand, the
council recommended creating a government-financed fund that
would provide C$1 (76 U.S. cents) for every C$2 of qualified
private capital in exchange for unsecured debt or minority
equity.
Companies would have to demonstrate high growth and export
potential. The council recommended reallocating funds from
existing programs.
The government should also encourage the private sector to
establish a growth fund of pre-committed capital from financial
institutions that would go to high-growth businesses through
minority equity or loans.
With certain sectors of the economy holding "significant
untapped potential", the report proposed launching a pilot
program in the agriculture and food sector that would identify
barriers to growth and come up with concrete policy solutions.
For example, Canada could increase its agriculture and food
exports by setting a multi-year target.
To help workers deal with the changes in the labor market
brought on by technological advances, the council recommended
establishing a non-government organization to operate as a
laboratory for skills development.
It was the second round of recommendations released by the
economic advisory council that was appointed by Finance Minister
Bill Morneau, who said he welcomed the recommendations.
Last year's report, the council's first, recommended the
creation of an infrastructure bank, which the government
subsequently said it would set up.
($1 = 1.3112 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Bernadette Baum)