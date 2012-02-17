* Inflation rate rises to 2.5 pct from 2.3 pct in Dec
* Data unlikely to pressure Bank of Canada on rates
* Energy, transportation prices fuel increase
* Leading indicator rises for seventh month in a row
OTTAWA, Feb 17 Canada's annual inflation
rate rose more than expected in January, boosted by higher
energy and transportation prices, but the increase is unlikely
to spur the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates this year.
The annual rate inched up to 2.5 percent in January from 2.3
percent in December, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The
year-over-year advance was slightly bigger than the 2.3 percent
predicted by economists.
The Bank of Canada, whose target range for inflation is 1
percent to 3 percent, has made it clear it will keep interest
rates low for the time being. Most economists expect the next
rate hike in early 2013.
"We are not seeing aggressive pressures one way or the
other, so it just confirms the Bank of Canada's very neutral
stance at this point," said Mark Chandler, head of fixed income
and currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
The central bank held its key interest rate at an ultra-low
1 percent in January for the 16th straight month and gave no
indication it planned to move rates either up or down.
The bank has predicted that year-on-year inflation in the
first quarter of 2012 will be 2.2 percent, dropping to 1.7
percent by the fourth quarter, before recovering to 2 percent by
the third quarter of 2013.
The latest data came after price increases in December eased
more than the market had expected, a report one economist
described as a "dream" for the inflation-wary central bank.
"I think the December readings were a touch distorted by
extensive discounting, and we've had a bit of a rebound effect
here," said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital
Markets.
"This puts inflation back closer to the track that (the Bank
of Canada) had laid out in ... in January, so I don't think this
is going to move the needle for the bank."
While most economists expected the central bank to keep
rates on hold this year, the overnight index swap market priced
in the possibility of easing. But traders reduced bets on a rate
cut in the second half of 2012, following the unexpectedly
stronger inflation data.
The Canadian dollar rallied to a session high of
C$0.9941 against the greenback, or $1.0059, after the report
from around C$0.9961 immediately before. The prospect of steady
or rising interest rates tends to help currencies strengthen by
attracting international capital flows.
CORE PRICES ALSO GAIN
The report showed energy prices increased by 6.5 percent in
the 12 months to January, compared with an equivalent 6.0
percent advance in December. Year-over-year transportation costs
rose by 3.7 percent in January after increasing by 3.3 percent
in December.
The inflation reading was also boosted by an increase in the
sales tax rate in the province of Quebec, economists noted.
The closely watched annual core inflation rate, which strips
out the prices of volatile items such as fuel and some foods,
climbed to 2.1 percent from 1.9 percent in December.
Consumer prices went up by 0.4 percent in January from
December on higher food and transportation costs. The core rate
increased by 0.2 percent over the same period.
Separately, Statistics Canada said the leading indicator
rose for the seventh month in a row in January, climbing 0.7
percent from December on strength in housing and manufacturing.
