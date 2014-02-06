* Trade deficit C$1.66 billion in December
* Ivey Purchasing Managers Index recovers to 56.8
* Canadian dollar bounces in choppy trade
By Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Feb 6 Canada's trade deficit
jumped to the highest level in a year in December, a government
report showed on Thursday, the latest in a series of
disappointing economic figures that are expected to keep the
Bank of Canada from raising interest rates this year.
Separate data that showed a rebound in the pace of
purchasing activity in January offset some of the initial gloom
generated by the trade report and helped the Canadian dollar
regain some ground after an early fall.
The trade deficit widened to C$1.66 billion ($1.49 billion),
data from Statistics Canada showed, with the value of imports
hitting a record high despite a drop in volumes.
The deficit was almost C$1 billion more than economists had
expected and the biggest since November 2012. Last November's
gap was also revised sharply higher to C$1.53 billion from an
originally reported C$940 million.
"No doubt about it, the fourth quarter was a setback for
Canada's export sector, with trade expected to weigh on economic
growth," Leslie Preston, economist at TD Bank Group, wrote in a
note.
The trade sector's performance in the final quarter of last
year is inconsistent with improved economic momentum in the U.S.
economy and indicators of production in Canada, Preston said.
"Therefore, the fourth quarter should prove a temporary
setback, and Canada's export sector is expected to be a growth
driver in 2014 as stronger U.S. demand lifts exports."
Despite a big drop in the Canadian dollar over the last few
months, the Bank of Canada said recently that the currency is
still strong and that its strength still poses an obstacle to
exports.
"The transition to more export-led growth is underway, but
it has not been smooth," Preston said. "Therefore, the bank is
likely to wait quite some time before removing further monetary
stimulus."
EXPORTS RISE
Higher prices, partly due to the weaker currency, accounted
for all of the 1.2 percent increase in imports to C$41.38
billion, eclipsing the previous record set in August. Import
volume actually fell by 0.4 percent, while prices rose 1.6
percent. Many imports are priced in U.S. dollars, making them
costlier if the Canadian dollar falls.
The climb in imports was led by crude oil, largely from
Norway. A decline in exports of energy, food, and cars and car
parts partly offset increased exports in most other areas.
Exports were up 0.9 percent to C$39.72 billion, with volume
rising by an encouraging 0.8 percent.
Despite the export rebound in December, net trade is still
set to subtract close to a percentage point from the figure for
Canadian gross domestic product growth in the fourth quarter,
economists at Scotiabank said.
The Canadian dollar was initially pulled lower by the trade
data, but an improvement in an index gauging purchasing activity
in the Canadian economy provided some relief and helped the
loonie push higher against the greenback later in the day.
The seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
bounced to 56.8 in January after contracting in December. While
measures of deliveries and prices rose, the employment component
slid in what could be a bad sign for Friday's more comprehensive
unemployment report.
That release is forecast to show hiring picked up in January
after the economy unexpectedly shed jobs in December.