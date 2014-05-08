* Housing starts rise to 194,809 units in April
By Leah Schnurr
TORONTO, May 8 New home construction in Canada
picked up in April, shaking off the effects of this year's harsh
winter, though economists still expect activity to cool
gradually in 2014.
The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts
rose to 194,809 last month from 156,592 units in March, data
from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed on Thursday.
That surpassed analysts' expectations for a gain to 175,000.
March's housing starts were revised slightly lower from the
156,823 reported initially.
The volatile figure for multiple-dwelling urban starts
surged 35.1 percent to 117,612 units, while single-detached
urban starts rose 6.5 percent to 59,180 units.
"A bounce-back in new home construction activity in April
had been expected following the sharp outsized drop in the
previous month that likely reflected the negative, though
transitory, impact of lingering severe winter weather," Laura
Cooper, economist at RBC, wrote in a note.
RBC forecasts starts will slow to an overall pace of 181,000
this year from 2013's 188,000.
Canada escaped the U.S. housing crash that accompanied the
2008-09 financial crisis, and home prices have risen sharply, if
not steadily, over the past five years.
Indeed, separate data on Thursday showed the price of new
homes rose 0.2 percent in March, in line with expectations.
While some economists have predicted the Canadian market
will crash, most have said they expect sales and new
construction to level off in 2014 and 2015 as mortgage rates
rise, with prices continuing to tick slowly higher.
"Looking through the recent volatility in housing starts
shows that Canadian homebuilding activity is stable and running
at levels supported by demographic demand," BMO Capital Markets
senior economist Robert Kavcic wrote in a note.
Aside from weather disruptions and a spike in condo projects
breaking ground in early 2012, starts have held within a stable
175,000 to 200,000 range since about the end of 2009, Kavcic
said.
"In other words, homebuilders have been, and remain, quite
well behaved."
Year-on-year, new-home prices nationwide were up 1.6
percent, data from Statistics Canada showed, within the 1 to 2
percent range registered over the previous year.
Prices were unchanged in 11 of the 21 urban areas surveyed,
up in five and down in five. Prices were flat in the
Toronto-Oshawa region and in Montreal, while they fell by 0.1
percent and 0.2 percent in Vancouver and Victoria, respectively.
The Canadian government, which has intervened in the
mortgage market several times since 2008 to cool the sector, has
long warned that the combination of high housing prices and
heavily indebted Canadians could trigger widespread defaults in
the case of an economic shock. But officials now expect the
market to stabilize gradually.
The new housing price index excludes condominiums, which the
government has said have been a particular cause for concern.
(Additional reporting by Louise Egan in Ottawa; editing by
Peter Galloway)