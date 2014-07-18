* Annual inflation rises to 2.4 pct in June, core at 1.8 pct
* Wholesale sales climb 2.2 pct in May
* Data sends Canadian dollar to one-week high
By David Ljunggren and Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA/TORONTO, July 18 Canada's annual
inflation rate edged up to a 28-month high in June, the second
month in a row it has exceeded the Bank of Canada's target,
posing a challenge to the central bank's view that recent
strength in prices is temporary.
Annual inflation rose to 2.4 percent last month, Statistics
Canada said on Friday, the highest rate since the 2.6 percent
seen in February 2012. It also surpassed forecasts for inflation
to hold at May's 2.3 percent level.
The Bank of Canada's closely watched core inflation rate,
which strips out the prices of some volatile items, increased to
1.8 percent from 1.7 percent the month before, making it the
highest since June 2012.
The increase comes just two days after the Bank of Canada -
which has long fretted about the risks of low inflation - said
the recent surge is temporary and forecast that the overall
inflation rate will drop below the bank's 2.0 percent target
next year.
The rise in inflation, combined with separate data that
showed surprisingly strong wholesale sales in May, pushed the
Canadian dollar to a one-week high.
The reports will further dampen any concern the Bank of
Canada has about inflation being too low, said Doug Porter,
chief economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.
"In fact, if anything it casts a shadow of a doubt on just
how transitory this runup in inflation actually is," Porter
said. "It doesn't look that transitory to me, it seems, if
anything, to be sticking."
Still, analysts do not expect the report to alter the Bank
of Canada's view for now.
"Near-term price gain should ultimately be seen as
transitory, just given that the broader growth outlook is
somewhat softer than expected," said Ian Pollick, fixed income
strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto. "Economic slack
should, at some point, absorb some of this near-term strength."
The central bank has kept its key interest rate frozen at a
near record low 1.0 percent since September 2010 and says it
will not consider a hike until inflation picks up and the
sputtering economy recovers.
Rising prices for shelter, food and transportation were
largely responsible for the increase in the annual inflation
rate. Prices for shelter and food both rose by 2.9 percent from
a year earlier.
A separate report from Statistics Canada showed wholesale
sales jumped by an unexpectedly high 2.2 percent in May to a
record C$52.58 billion ($49.14 billion). April's month-on-month
gain was revised up to 1.4 percent from an initial 1.2 percent.
The motor vehicles and parts subsector rose 9.8 percent in
May, accounting for most of the overall gain.
($1=$1.07 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Andrea Hopkins and Solarina Ho in
Toronto; Editing by Peter Galloway)