UPDATE 1-Germany's economic advisers reject criticism of current account surplus
* View Trump protectionist stance as threat to global economy
OTTAWA Nov 19 As the U.S. economy continues to grow, Canadian companies that have been sitting on cash will start expanding and creating jobs, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Wednesday.
He told the Senate Committee on National Finance that the U.S. recovery looked "very sustainable" even if growth south of the border was not as robust as it was before the recent recession.
"We're hopeful that our growth will continue to increase and...we see opportunities for the manufacturing sector as well," Oliver said.
Asked about the biggest risks facing Canada, he cited the possibility that Europe could go into a downturn. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
LONDON, March 20 The weekend's meeting of G20 finance chiefs was not "very good" and has caused uncertainty about policy coordination between the world's top economies, Indonesia's finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds fell across the curve on Monday with longer-dated maturities trading at their lowest since early December after the International Monetary Fund delayed a decision on disbursing more aid.