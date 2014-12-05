OTTAWA Dec 5 Canada's job market cooled off in
November, shedding 10,700 positions after two consecutive months
of big gains, and the unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 percent
from 6.5 percent in October, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Analysts had expected an increase of 5,000 jobs after 43,100
were created in October and 74,100 in September.
The labor participation rate, which is of particular
interest to the Bank of Canada, stayed at 66.0 percent, the
lowest since November 2001.
The central bank, which has kept interest rates at
near-record lows for more than four years to stimulate the
economy, had said on Wednesday that the labor market still
showed significant slack.
The job figures contrasted with a string of recent data
indicating the Canadian economy is picking up pace.
"It still looks like Canada's labor market is benefiting
from a perkier economy," said BMO Capital Markets senior
economist Sal Guatieri. "It certainly won't provide much support
to the Canadian dollar, but again, I don't think it's a
disaster."
The data, as well as stronger than expected U.S. employment
figures, pushed the Canadian dollar down to a session
low of C$1.1441 to the greenback, or 87.40 U.S. cents, weaker
than Thursday's close of C$1.1375, or 87.91 U.S. cents.
Full-time employment grew by 5,700 jobs, while part-time
work dropped by 16,300. The goods-producing sector, which
includes the manufacturing, natural resources and construction
industries, added 17,300 posts, while the services sector lost
28,000.
The 12-month gain came to 146,000 positions, an increase of
0.8 percent, while the six-month moving average for employment
growth was 21,300 jobs, down from 27,400 in October.
Canada's trade surplus in October shrank to C$99 million
($87 million) from C$307 million in September as imports hit an
all-time high, Statistics Canada said in a separate release on
Friday.
Analysts had expected a surplus of C$200 million. October
marked the sixth consecutive month Canada had recorded a trade
surplus, a feat it last achieved in November 2008.
Statscan also said the labor productivity of Canadian
businesses edged up by 0.1 percent in the third quarter after
posting a substantial 2.0 percent gain in the previous period.
