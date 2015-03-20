By Leah Schnurr
| OTTAWA, March 20
OTTAWA, March 20 Canadian retail sales dropped
more than expected in January due to lower prices at the
gasoline pump, suggesting the economy may have had a weaker
start to 2015 than anticipated.
Statistics Canada also said on Friday that the annual
inflation rate in February was pressured by cheap gasoline as
well, holding steady at 1 percent, matching expectations, and at
the low end of the Bank of Canada's target range.
Analysts said inflation at that level is unlikely to push
the central bank to make an interest-rate move, though the drop
in retail sales makes the path of monetary policy less clear.
The 1.7 percent sales drop surpassed expectations for a 0.7
percent decline. In volume terms, sales dropped 1.2 percent.
"I think you spell 'ugly' with retail sales this month,"
said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.
"The weakness in retail sets up industry level (gross
domestic product) to contract, which puts the first quarter
(growth) at risk of falling below 1 percent."
Low prices pulled gasoline sales down 8.8 percent, the
largest decline since November 2008.
The Canadian dollar retreated against the greenback
immediately following the two reports before recovering some
gains.
At 1 percent, inflation in February matched January's
figure, which was the lowest level since November 2013. The Bank
of Canada, which has a target range of 1 percent to 3 percent,
expects inflation to be below 1 percent for much of this year.
Core inflation, which strips out gasoline and other volatile
items and is closely watched by the bank, edged down to 2.1
percent from 2.2 percent.
The bank unexpectedly cut interest rates to 0.75 percent in
January. While analysts suspect another cut may come this year,
markets are pricing in around a 60 percent chance the bank will
hold steady at its policy meeting in April.
"I think it will keep the Bank of Canada just monitoring the
data," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank
of Canada.
"Some of the pressure on gasoline looks like it will reverse
in March, but it's the core measure that's key, and still
suggesting inflation pretty close to their mid-range target."
Lower gasoline prices were the largest downward contributor
to the consumer price index in February. They were down 21.8
percent year-on-year. In January, they were down 26.9 percent.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell and Andrea Hopkins in
Toronto; Editing by Peter Galloway)