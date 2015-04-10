By Leah Schnurr
| OTTAWA, April 10
OTTAWA, April 10 The Canadian economy
unexpectedly added 28,700 jobs last month due to a surge in
part-time positions, an increase that reinforced expectations
that the central bank will not move to cut interest rates
further next week to stimulate growth.
Statistics Canada also said on Friday the unemployment rate
stayed steady at 6.8 percent in March.
Although most economists had forecast no jobs gain last
month, the employment picture was not as robust as the figures
suggest. The gain came from 56,800 new part-time positions, the
biggest increase in part-time jobs since July. Employers cut
28,200 full-time jobs.
Nevertheless, economists cheered that fact that there was
any jobs growth in an economy that has been hit hard by the
sharp drop in the price of oil, a major export.
"It was a mixed bag overall, which, frankly, given some of
the challenges the Canadian economy has faced at the start of
the year, is not a bad outcome," said Doug Porter, chief
economist at BMO Capital Markets.
The Canadian dollar pared losses against the
greenback after the report was released. The data also firmed up
forecasts that the Bank of Canada will hold rates at 0.75
percent when it announces policy next week after it shocked
markets with a 25 basis point cut in January.
"I don't think you can cut rates at this point in time,"
said Stefane Marion, chief economist at National Bank Financial.
"Do you need more insurance policy at this point in time? I
don't think so."
The central bank has said the impact of oil's drop might be
most severe at the start of the year and Governor Stephen Poloz
recently said first-quarter economic growth will look
"atrocious".
The jobs gain was predominantly in the services sector, with
retail and wholesale trade leading the way. The sector added
19,800 jobs, the first gain since October.
The natural resources sector, which includes oil and gas
extraction, added 6,300 positions after losing 26,000 jobs over
the previous two months. In oil-rich Alberta, employment was
little changed.
There was a 12,100 drop in construction jobs and a loss of
2,400 manufacturing positions.
The labor participation rate edged up to 65.9 percent from
65.7 percent. For the first quarter, 63,000 jobs were added as a
result of part-time work.
A separate report showed housing starts rising to 189,708
units in March after slowing the month before.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Hopkins, Alastair Sharp and
Susan Taylor in Toronto; Editing by Peter Galloway)