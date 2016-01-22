OTTAWA Jan 22 Canadian retail sales jumped far
more than expected in November on higher sales of new cars and
Black Friday purchases, pointing to some much-needed vigor for a
struggling economy.
Separate data showed the annual inflation rate rose in
December as food prices surged, suggesting consumers were
feeling the impact from the weaker Canadian dollar.
But analysts focused on the surprisingly strong retail
figures, which raised optimism that fourth-quarter data will not
be as weak as anticipated.
Sales rose 1.7 percent, Statistics Canada said on Friday,
the biggest increase since June 2014 and topping forecasts for
0.2 percent. Volumes rose 1.5 percent.
Canada emerged from a mild recession in the third quarter,
but lackluster activity and the drop in oil prices have prompted
concern of another downturn. The Bank of Canada this week said
the economy stalled in the fourth quarter.
"The retail data was very strong," said TD Securities senior
rates strategist Andrew Kelvin. "It suggests that November was a
stronger month for the Canadian economy than October was, and it
will put some upside pressure on the (fourth-quarter gross
domestic product) reading."
The Canadian dollar firmed slightly following the reports.
Sales increased in November across sectors, except for at
gasoline stations due to lower prices at the pump.
Increased sales at new car dealers were the main
contributor, up for the fifth consecutive month, due to the
rising demand for new trucks.
Clothing, electronics, appliance and other stores typically
associated with Black Friday discounts had higher sales.
Separately, the annual inflation rate rose to 1.6 percent,
shy of expectations for an increase to 1.7 percent.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food
and energy, slipped to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent, its lowest
since July 2014.
Analysts said the muted rate of inflation probably gave the
Bank of Canada room to stay on hold and should calm some of the
worst fears about widespread price pressure from the weaker
loonie.
"I would say the Bank of Canada would breathe a bit of
relief on that number," said BMO Capital Markets Chief Economist
Doug Porter.
Rather than cutting rates again as some had expected, the
central bank held them steady this week, noting a concern about
the currency's sharp drop.
Canadians paid 3.7 percent more for food than in December
2014, as prices for fresh fruit and vegetables surged.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa
Von Ahn)