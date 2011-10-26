* Bank of Canada downgrades growth forecasts, sees risks

By Louise Egan and David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Oct 26 Bank of Canada painted a darker picture of the domestic economy on Wednesday, warning of risks from a likely recession in Europe and continuing weakness in the United States.

In its quarterly Monetary Policy Report, the central bank slashed its growth forecasts for the fourth quarter to just 0.8 percent annualized from 2.9 percent. That is down from a likely 2 percent in the third quarter.

The economy, touted as one of the strongest in the G7, will remain sluggish until the third quarter of next year, the bank said. It forecast that it will start growing at 3 percent, about a percentage point faster than the bank had forecast previously.

"We are expecting that the situation in Europe, the weakness in the United States will have an impact on confidence in Canada," Bank of Governor Mark Carney told a news conference.

The bank said the economies of the United States and Europe are weaker than they had been following previous recessions, prompting big hits to a Canadian economy that has heavy trade and financial linkages to the United States.

Canada's export-dependent economy recovered more quickly than its partners from the financial crisis of 2008, helped by tax cuts, a government stimulus program and strong banks that needed no government bailouts.

Already by January, the economy had recovered all the jobs lost during the downturn, although officials warned of high domestic debt levels and external risks ahead. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

But consumer confidence fell for the fifth time in six months in October, according to figures released by the Conference Board of Canada on Wednesday. A Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) survey also found that fewer respondents expect the economy to improve over the next year.

"The drop ... reflects ongoing global economic uncertainty, showing that strong Canadian economic fundamentals insulate us but do not make us immune to the turmoil around the globe," said Craig Wright, RBC's senior vice-president and chief economist.

CONTAINING EUROPE'S CRISIS

The central bank assumes that EU leaders, who are meeting on Wednesday, will come up with a plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis, although Carney said that additional European meetings would be needed to hammer out a final agreement.

"Our core expectation is that European officials will contain this situation, they will take the necessary measures to ensure there is not substantial contagion from what is going on in Europe to the rest of the global financial system and obviously to the Canadian financial system," he said.

The bank forecast a European recession starting at the end of this year.

It said U.S. growth will average about 1-1/4 percent through the first half of 2012, a level that in the past has often preceded a recession. But it did not predict a U.S. recession, which would further harm Canada's outlook.

The bank's report comes a day after it held its key interest rate at an ultra-low 1 percent and used more dovish language to signal that a year-long rate freeze will extend for some time. [ID:nN1E79O0F9]

Markets are pricing in the chance of a rate cut, as reflected in yields on overnight index swaps. BOCWATCH But most economists expect the next rate move to be up, but not for another year or more.

"With the economy only expected to reach its full potential by late 2013 to early 2014, the Bank of Canada has over two years to get interest rates back to more normal levels," said Diana Petramal of TD Securities in a note to clients.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve on hold on rates until mid-2013, TD sees the bank holding rates until March 2013.

The bank said Canadian consumer spending and business investment will be the main engines of growth this year and next, but it now sees both growing more modestly than it had forecast in July. Exports will continue to be a drag on growth.

It sees the economy running at 1-1/4 percent below full capacity in the third quarter, a significantly wider output gap than anticipated earlier.

The still robust Canadian housing market has remained an exception to a gloomier picture for the economy overall, and home resale prices hit a record high in August, according to the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index.

It was the ninth consecutive monthly gain in the index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes in six metropolitan areas. Prices were up 0.9 percent in August from July. (Additional reporting by Andrea Hopkins, Jon Cook and Claire Sibonney in Toronto; Writing by Janet Guttsman; editing by Peter Galloway)