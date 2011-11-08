* Canada cites global uncertainty to delay budget balance

* Flaherty says Europe crises pose significant risk

* Bank of Canada sticks to 2 pct inflation target

* Decides against lower target, price-level targeting

By Scott Haggett

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 8 Canada pushed back its promised date to balance the budget by a year on Tuesday as a global economic slowdown takes its toll on a domestic economy that has outperformed most rivals.

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, updating his June budget, said the deficit would be eradicated in the 2015-16 fiscal year, a similar time frame to Germany, Britain and France. In June he had said it would be wiped out in 2014/15.

Fretting about economic risks from outside Canada's borders, the government also lowered its forecasts for nominal economic growth, which had the effect of widening the budget shortfalls this year and in coming years.

"The risks to our nation's economic future did not originate within our shores," Flaherty told business leaders in Calgary, center of Canada's crucial energy sector.

"If I could leave you with one message, it's that our country currently possesses something that many, many nations today consider precious and exceedingly rare, and no, I'm not talking about oil. It's stability."

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ INSTANT VIEW-Bank of Canada inflation target..[ID:nN1E7A71O4] Flaherty sees modest growth ahead.............[ID:nO8E7KU029]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Continuing the stability theme, the government and the Bank of Canada also decided not to tamper with the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, which they renewed for five years.

"The experience of the global economic and financial crisis underscored the value of Canada's flexible inflation-targeting framework," the two said in a statement.

"The inflation-targeting framework, prudent fiscal policy and a sound domestic financial system have helped ensure that Canada has been one of the strongest performing advanced economies during and following the global economic and financial crisis."

Canada emerged from the world economic crisis in better shape than most of its trading partners, and already by January had recovered all the jobs lost in the recession. Canada's cautious banks did not need government bailouts and the budget deficit is far narrower, as a percentage of gross domestic product, than is the case in many other countries.

Flaherty said Canada was doing well despite the shaky global economy, and he noted that every government bond issue had been oversubscribed.

He said the federal debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to decline to 30.3 percent in 2016/17 from 33.9 percent in 2010/11, levels well below that of many other major economies.

He pegged the 2011/12 deficit at C$31 billion ($31 billion), or 1.8 percent of gross domestic product, down from the initial forecast of C$32.3 billion. He put the 2011-12 deficit at C$26.4 billion, above the June forecast of C$18.4 billion. By 2015-16 the budget will show a modest surplus of around C$600 million.

STILL SOME STIMULUS

In a sign Ottawa is worried about fallout from the European debt crisis, the government extended two existing stimulus measures, curbing the maximum increase in employment insurance premiums at 5 Canadian cents per C$100 of insurable earnings, from a previous 2012 maximum of 10 Canadian cents.

Ottawa will extend until October 2012 a measure that allows employees with work-sharing agreements to get benefits while their employer recovers from the downturn.

It was not enough for the opposition New Democrats, who accused Flaherty of doing too little to create jobs.

"There is certainly no indication that this government is taking off its rose colored glasses and looking to the fundamentals in the Canadian economy ... the government needs to act and needs to make investments now to create jobs and provide for economic growth in this country," NDP finance critic Peter Julian told CBC television.

The Bank of Canada has also won praise for its handling of the domestic economy, and the government and central bank agreed on a five-year renewal of the mandate to keep the overall 12-month inflation rate near the center of a range of 1 to 3 percent.

Canada's inflation-focused policy contrasts with the dual mandate of the U.S. Federal Reserve to target inflation and employment.

"They've hinted for the past few weeks that they've been satisfied with the way the inflation targets worked over the past couple of decades now and if it ain't broke, don't fix it essentially," said Benjamin Reitzes, economist at BMO Capital Markets.

There had been some speculation that the bank might broaden its role to include financial stability as a factor in setting monetary policy, or that it might target price levels instead of inflation rates.

Both targets would seek 2 percent annual price rises, but a price-level scheme would have required the bank to compensate for past misses, whereas under inflation targeting bygones are bygones.

Canadian inflation was 3.2 percent in September, or just above the top of the target range. The Bank of Canada projects it will fall to 1 percent in the second quarter of 2012 before returning to 2 percent 18 months later. ($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Writing by Randall Palmer, Louise Egan and David Ljunggren; Editing by Janet Guttsman and Jeffrey Hodgson)