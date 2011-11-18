* Indicator up 0.2 pct after 0.1 pct gain in September
* Five of 10 components expanded
* Housing index posts strongest growth since March
(Adds details)
OTTAWA, Nov 18 Canada's composite leading
indicator increased by 0.2 percent in October on continued
strength in household spending, Statistics Canada said on
Friday.
Statscan revised September's data to a 0.1 percent advance
from the initial 0.1 percent decline.
The housing index grew by 1.6 percent -- the largest gain
since the 1.9 percent advance recorded in March 2011 -- on
higher housing starts and a rebound in existing home sales.
The hard-hit manufacturing sector put in another weak
performance, with new orders dropping 5.5 percent from
September. The stock market index fell by 2.4 percent.
The leading indicator is used as a predictor of future
economic trends. The unsmoothed index, reflecting raw data, was
up 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)