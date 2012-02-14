* Profitability index halts five-month decline
* Gains still tepid due to Europe debt crisis, household
debt
* 17 of 49 industries show decline
OTTAWA, Feb 14 Signs of a U.S. economic
comeback lifted the outlook for Canadian corporate profitability
in December and January, halting a five-month slide, a report by
the Conference Board of Canada said on Tuesday.
The research organization's leading indicator of industry
profitability index climbed 0.04 percent in December and 0.07
percent in January, according to revised figures.
"Although the overall index has yet to suggest a strong
rebound in corporate profitability, the January numbers mark the
most encouraging showing since last spring," the Conference
Board said in its report.
Stronger U.S. economic growth and employment appear to have
triggered the turnaround, the board said.
The index looks at high-frequency economic data across 49
sectors and is designed to predict turning points in
profitability three to six months hence.
The biggest jump in profitability in January was in the oil
extraction industry, followed by banking.
Only 17 of the 49 industries showed a decline, the lowest
number in six months. The biggest drop was in gas extraction,
followed by paper products.
An expanding U.S. economy bodes particularly well for highly
export-reliant industries such as chemicals and lumber, two
sectors with strong prospects in coming months, the board said.
On the downside, the lingering uncertainty about the
European debt crisis and high levels of household debt in Canada
are preventing the profitability index from rising more
substantially, the report said.
