(Adds details, graphic)
* Headline CPI rate 2.6 pct yr/yr vs forecast of 2.7 pct
* Core rate 2.3 pct, above forecast of 2.2 pct
* Transportation, food pressure 12-month rise in CPI
* Inflation within Bank of Canada's control range
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, March 23 Higher gasoline and food prices
pushed up Canada's annual inflation rate a notch in February,
but not high enough to cause the central bank major discomfort
as it keeps interest rates near the record lows seen during the
worst of the recession.
Annual inflation hit 2.6 percent in the month, up from 2.5
percent in January but slightly below the 2.7 percent rate
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, according to Statistics
Canada data on Friday.
Core inflation, which excludes eight volatile items
including gasoline and some food, came in a little hotter than
expected at 2.3 percent versus estimates of a 2.2 percent rate.
"There's a little bit more steam here in inflation than the
Bank of Canada expected," said Doug Porter, deputy chief
economist at BMO Capital Markets, referring to the core rate.
"Is it enough to change the landscape for the bank? I don't
think so. But at the margin it is going to get a few more
adherents to the view that bank could be hiking sooner rather
than later," he said.
Traders continued to see a very slight chance of a rate hike
in late 2012, although those bets did increase a bit after the
inflation data. Market sentiment is reflected in overnight index
swaps, which are priced based on expectations for the central
bank's main policy rate.
The Bank of Canada targets 2 percent inflation within a
control range of 1 to 3 percent. Earlier this month, it noted
that inflation had been slightly firmer than it had anticipated,
suggesting it may feel pressured to lift its benchmark interest
rate from the extremely low 1 percent.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters last month, prior to the bank's
latest comments, predicted the bank would hold rates steady
until the second quarter of next year.
Still, even with price pressures growing, not many are
betting with confidence on a move this year.
"It sort of argues that at some point policy may need to be
tightened, though I think that is still a ways off," said Paul
Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.
FUEL, CLOTHING PRESSURE
On a monthly basis, the headline consumer price index
climbed 0.4 percent, pressured mainly by gasoline and clothing.
The core index also rose 0.4 percent, double the rate of the
previous month, on higher vehicle insurance and homeowners'
replacement costs.
Another measure of inflation excluding only food and energy
came in at 0.3 percent in the month for a 1.7 percent annual
rate.
In the year to February, gasoline prices jumped the most at
8.9 percent, followed by electricity which rose 8.7 percent and
meat which increased 7.1 percent.
Since the global financial crisis hit, the central bank has
signaled that it was willing to ignore temporary deviations in
the inflation rate from its target due to the extraordinary
pressures on the economy from abroad.
It may soon be ready to abandon that approach now that there
are signs of a U.S. comeback and progress in resolving the
European debt crisis.
The Canadian dollar softened shortly after the data
to hit a March low of C$1.0033 versus the U.S. currency, or
99.67 U.S. cents.
The yield on the two-year Canadian government bond
, which is especially sensitive to Bank of Canada
interest rate moves, rose to 1.244 percent from 1.24 percent
just before the release.
(With additional reporting by Claire Sibonney, Euan Rocha and
Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)