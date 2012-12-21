* November rate slows to 0.8 pct from 1.2 pct in October
* Gas prices post smaller year-over-year increases
OTTAWA, Dec 21 Canada's annual inflation rate in
November fell to a three-year low of 0.8 percent on a smaller
year-over-year increase in gasoline prices and lower prices for
cars, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
The rate is far below the Bank of Canada's 2.0 percent
target and means the central bank is under no pressure to raise
interest rates soon.
Analysts had expected annual inflation of 1.1 percent, down
from the 1.2 percent recorded in October. The November rate was
the lowest since the 0.1 percent recorded in October 2009.
Gasoline prices increased by just 0.4 percent in the 12
months to November compared to a 4.0 percent year-over-year
advance in October.
Prices for passenger vehicles fell by 1.8 percent, which in
part reflects changes in the way Statistics Canada calculates
some data. The agency no longer incorporates prices for new cars
for the upcoming year into the inflation data for November, when
manufacturers traditionally launch new models.
The Bank of Canada's annual core inflation rate, which
strips out the price of items such as gasoline and some
foodstuffs, dropped to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent in October.