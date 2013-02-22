* Annual rate of 0.5 pct is the lowest since October 2009
* Below 0.7 pct forecast and Bank of Canada target range
* Core inflation falls to 1.0 pct from 1.1 pct
* Drop in gas prices the main trigger for overall drop
OTTAWA, Feb 22 Canada's annual inflation rate in
January dropped to a three-year low of 0.5 percent from 0.8
percent in December, largely due to lower gas prices, Statistics
Canada said on Friday.
The rate is less than the 0.7 percent predicted by market
analysts and far lower than the Bank of Canada's 2.0 percent
target, offering further proof that the central bank is under no
pressure to raise interest rates. The annual rate was the lowest
since the 0.1 percent recorded in October 2009.
The Bank of Canada's closely watched core rate, which
excludes the prices of items such as energy, tobacco and some
foodstuffs, slipped to 1.0 percent from 1.1 percent in December.
The main factor behind the drop in the all-items annual rate
was gas prices, which fell by 1.8 percent in the 12 months to
January compared with a 1.0 percent year-on-year increase in
December. Excluding gasoline, annual inflation was 0.6 percent.
Cheaper clothing also contributed to lower inflation, while
the rise in food prices fell to 1.1 percent from the 1.5 percent
advance seen in the 12 months to December.