* Annual inflation rate highest since April 2012
* Monthly, yearly inflation and core inflation hit forecasts
* Total inflation 2.0 pct yr/yr, 0.3 pct mo/mo
* Core inflation 1.4 pct yr/yr, 0.2 pct mo/mo
* Analysts see rate cut as less likely
(Recasts with impact on Bank of Canada policy)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, May 23 - Canada's annual inflation rate
rose to the central bank's 2 percent target in April for the
first time in two years, Statistics Canada said on Friday,
further dampening talk of a cut in interest rates.
The jump from 1.5 percent in March was exactly as expected
in a Reuters survey of analysts, as was the 0.3 percent monthly
rise in prices from March.
Energy prices rose 2.4 percent on the month, with natural
gas jumping a further 8.2 percent after a 10.9 percent hike in
March and gasoline up 2.1 percent. The fact that the 0.2 percent
monthly price decline in April 2013 no longer figured in the
calculations also boosted the annual rate.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz has flagged low
inflation as one of the biggest risks facing the economy and has
insisted a rate cut was as likely as a rate hike, but Royal Bank
of Canada strategist Mark Chandler said the central bank would
have to tone down the downside risks.
"I think the tone of it will change," he said.
"They're not going to make a big change because they'll have
to wait for the next forecast, which will be the following MPR
(Monetary Policy Report) in July. So, it'll be a subtle shift,
but they should start to talk about more balanced risks."
Core inflation, which helps guide the Bank of Canada since
it excludes natural gas, gasoline, fruit and vegetables and
other volatile items, edged up to 1.4 percent in April from 1.3
percent in March, with prices rising 0.2 percent on the month.
Both figures again matched the median forecasts in a Reuters
survey.
The Bank of Canada, which tries to keep overall inflation in
the range of 1 to 3 percent, said last month it expected
inflation to be at 2 percent on a sustained basis starting in
the first quarter of 2015.
"It is ... notable that from the moment Governor Poloz
fretted about 'too-low-for-comfort' inflation at the start of
the year we've had pretty much a one-way trip north," said Doug
Porter, the Bank of Montreal's chief economist.
"In fact, Canada is now toward the upper end of inflation
tables in the industrialized world, and you're hard-pressed to
find another industrialized economy with inflation higher than
Canada and we're right in line with the U.S.," Porter said.
"So the governor can hardly suggest Canadian inflation is
notably low. It really isn't any more."
(Additional reporting by Andrea Hopkins and Leah Schnurr in
Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)