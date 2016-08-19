(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Aug 19 Canada's annual inflation rate
cooled as expected in July, pulled down by cheaper gasoline
prices, even as the cost of food and shelter climbed, data from
Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
July's decrease to 1.3 percent from June's 1.5 percent rate
matched economists' forecasts. Annual core inflation, which
strips out some volatile items and is watched by the central
bank, was more robust at 2.1 percent.
Gasoline prices, which have seen some swings over the past
year, slumped 14.0 percent year-over-year. Excluding energy, the
annual inflation rate was 1.9 percent.
Food prices were up 1.6 percent compared to the year before,
led by an increase in the cost of food purchased in stores,
particularly meat. The cost of shelter similarly rose 1.6
percent.
The in-line inflation rate was unlikely to change analysts'
expectations for monetary policy as the Bank of Canada has said
that inflation is being influenced by temporary factors.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)