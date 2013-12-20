* CPI flat in month, up 0.9 pct year-over-year
OTTAWA, Dec 20 Canada's annual inflation rate
crept higher in November to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent in
October but remained below the central bank's target range,
ensuring that chronically weak inflation will remain on
policymakers' radar as a top concern.
The consumer price index (CPI) was flat in the month,
Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The annual CPI rate was
pushed higher mainly by shelter and food costs, while prices
fell for health and personal care as well as for clothing and
footwear.
Core CPI, which excludes volatile items like gasoline and
food, slipped 0.1 percent on the month for an annual rate of 1.1
percent.
Both the total and core inflation rates were below market
expectations of 1.0 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.
Inflation has been below the Bank of Canada's 2 percent
target for 19 months. For seven of the past 13 months it has
been below the bank's comfort zone of between 1 and 3 percent,
Statscan said in its report.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told Reuters in an
interview on Tuesday that the central bank is "having trouble
explaining" why inflation is so weak, as well as being mystified
by poor exports and business investment in the context of an
improving U.S. economy.
The bank first explicitly stated an increased concern with
inflation in its Oct 23 interest rate decision when it shifted
into a neutral monetary policy stance after 18 months of leaning
towards rate hikes.