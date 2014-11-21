(Adds details, quotes, market reaction, byline)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA Nov 21 Canada's annual inflation rate
jumped last month as prices for shelter and food rose, putting
pressure on the Bank of Canada's stance that interest rates will
remain low for some time.
Year-on-year inflation rose to 2.4 percent in October,
Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. That was the highest
level since June, surpassing economists' expectations for a
slight rise to 2.1 percent from September's 2.0 percent.
The core inflation rate, which is closely watched by the
central bank and strips out volatile items, rose to 2.3 percent,
also topping forecasts. The figures sent the Canadian dollar to
a three-week high against the greenback.
The Bank of Canada has shrugged off recent firmer inflation,
saying the strength is likely temporary. Analysts said it will
be difficult for the central bank to look past the numbers if
the trend higher continues.
"With this unexpected pressure on the inflation side, it
raises the probability of the Bank of Canada moving into a
tightening mode," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at
Royal Bank of Canada.
Prices in all of the major components of the consumer price
index rose, with the cost of shelter up 2.8 percent in the last
year, pushed higher by a 20.1 percent jump in natural gas
prices. Food prices rose 2.8 percent.
"The increase in prices is pretty widespread, so it's going
to be difficult for the Bank of Canada to easily dismiss these
higher inflation numbers," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist
at BMO Capital Markets.
"Clearly it removes any chance of the Bank of Canada cutting
interest rates ... and it possibly could bring forward the
timing of the Bank of Canada's rate increase."
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1
percent and core prices rose 0.3 percent. The annual rate was
ahead of the central bank's forecast for 2.2 percent CPI
increase in the fourth quarter.
Still, the report in isolation was seen as unlikely to shift
central bank policy in the near term. Mazen Issa, senior Canada
macro strategist at TD Securities, said the bank will focus on
labor market slack as reason for staying on the sidelines on
rate policy.
"I don't see the Bank of Canada really making too much of
this because their bias is to remain on hold for an extended
period of time," Issa said.
