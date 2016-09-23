(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, Sept 23 Canada's annual inflation rate
in August dipped to a 10-month low of 1.1 percent, the seventh
consecutive month it has remained below the Bank of Canada's 2.0
percent target, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the annual rate
would edge up to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent in July. The
August rate was the lowest since the 1.0 percent recorded in
October 2015.
Food prices exerted the main drag on the overall rate,
rising by 1.1 percent in the 12 months to August compared to a
1.6 percent year-on-year-increase in July. The recreation,
education and reading index grew 1.1 percent in the year to
August, down from 1.9 percent in July.
The annual core inflation rate, which strips out the prices
of energy and some foods and is watched closely by the Bank of
Canada, dipped to 1.8 percent from 2.1 percent.
The central bank, which says inflation is being influenced
by temporary factors, is widely expected to keep interest rates
steady until 2018.
