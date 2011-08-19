(Repeats Aug. 12 preview without changes)
WHAT: Canada's consumer price index for July
WHEN: Friday, Aug 19, at 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT)
REUTERS FORECASTS July June Forecast
ECONCA range
Headline CPI m/m +0.2 pct -0.7 pct
Headline CPI yr/yr +2.8 pct +3.1 pct +2.6 pct
to +3.0 pct
Core CPI m/m +0.2 pct -0.6 pct
Core CPI yr/yr +1.6 pct +1.3 pct +1.5 pct
to +1.9 pct
For individual forecasts see: [EIC/CA]
FACTORS TO WATCH:
Both all-items and core inflation annual rates should move
closer to the Bank of Canada's target of 2 percent.
The biggest effect on the main headline number will be that
the July 2010 introduction of higher sales taxes in Ontario,
British Columbia and Nova Scotia will no longer be included in
the calculations, which the bank estimated had added 0.7 points
when introduced.
The bank had always said it would look through the
first-round effects of the sales tax increase. Yet the boost
kept total inflation embarrassingly outside the central bank's
1 to 3 percent range, so this will improve the optics.
The Bank of Canada said on July 19 (before the release of
June inflation data) that it saw inflation staying above 3
percent in the near term, and its July 20 Monetary Policy
Report predicted inflation of 2.8 percent in the third quarter.
It saw core at 1.9 percent in Q3.
Among factors adding upward pressure on a month-on-month
basis are food and automobiles, where heavy discounting in June
appears to have been partly reversed.
Looking ahead, there is some expectation of a weakening in
prices in August.
MARKET IMPACT:
Fluctuations in inflation have suddenly taken a back seat
to concerns over the global financial and economic turmoil. The
Bank of Canada signaled last month that higher rates were
coming, but because of the debt crises in the United States and
Europe, and the recent market volatility, markets have priced
in the likelihood of a rate cut this year. BOCWATCH
Any upside surprises in the CPI would be mildly supportive
of the Canadian dollar and hurt bonds, as it might postpone a
possible rate cut. But because this data predates the recent
troubles on the markets, and because August is seen as tepid,
any effect would likely be muted.
Downside surprises could have more of an effect. If
inflation was weaker than expected as Canada headed into a
period of economic jitters, it would add to pressure on the
Bank of Canada for more easy monetary policy.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)