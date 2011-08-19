(Repeats Aug. 12 preview without changes)

WHAT: Canada's consumer price index for July

WHEN: Friday, Aug 19, at 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT)

REUTERS FORECASTS July June Forecast

ECONCA range Headline CPI m/m +0.2 pct -0.7 pct Headline CPI yr/yr +2.8 pct +3.1 pct +2.6 pct

to +3.0 pct Core CPI m/m +0.2 pct -0.6 pct Core CPI yr/yr +1.6 pct +1.3 pct +1.5 pct

to +1.9 pct

For individual forecasts see: [EIC/CA]

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Both all-items and core inflation annual rates should move closer to the Bank of Canada's target of 2 percent.

The biggest effect on the main headline number will be that the July 2010 introduction of higher sales taxes in Ontario, British Columbia and Nova Scotia will no longer be included in the calculations, which the bank estimated had added 0.7 points when introduced.

The bank had always said it would look through the first-round effects of the sales tax increase. Yet the boost kept total inflation embarrassingly outside the central bank's 1 to 3 percent range, so this will improve the optics.

The Bank of Canada said on July 19 (before the release of June inflation data) that it saw inflation staying above 3 percent in the near term, and its July 20 Monetary Policy Report predicted inflation of 2.8 percent in the third quarter. It saw core at 1.9 percent in Q3.

Among factors adding upward pressure on a month-on-month basis are food and automobiles, where heavy discounting in June appears to have been partly reversed.

Looking ahead, there is some expectation of a weakening in prices in August.

MARKET IMPACT:

Fluctuations in inflation have suddenly taken a back seat to concerns over the global financial and economic turmoil. The Bank of Canada signaled last month that higher rates were coming, but because of the debt crises in the United States and Europe, and the recent market volatility, markets have priced in the likelihood of a rate cut this year. BOCWATCH

Any upside surprises in the CPI would be mildly supportive of the Canadian dollar and hurt bonds, as it might postpone a possible rate cut. But because this data predates the recent troubles on the markets, and because August is seen as tepid, any effect would likely be muted.

Downside surprises could have more of an effect. If inflation was weaker than expected as Canada headed into a period of economic jitters, it would add to pressure on the Bank of Canada for more easy monetary policy. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)