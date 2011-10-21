(Repeats Sept. 14 PREVIEW)
WHAT: Canada's consumer price index for September
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT)
REUTERS FORECASTS Sept Aug Forecast
ECONCA range
Headline CPI m/m +0.2 pct +0.3 pct
Headline CPI yr/yr +3.1 pct +3.1 pct +2.8 pct
to +3.2 pct
Core CPI m/m +0.2 pct +0.4 pct
Core CPI yr/yr +1.9 pct +1.9 pct +1.5 pct
to +2.1 pct
FACTORS TO WATCH:
If the forecasts are correct, headline inflation will
remain above the Bank of Canada's target range of 1 percent to
3 percent. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items like
gasoline and some food, is right near the center of the band.
In normal times, this would put the central bank under
considerable pressure to raise rates to keep inflation from
spinning out of control in coming quarters.
But BoC Governor Mark Carney, and markets for that matter,
are more focused on growth than on inflation, given unease over
Europe's sovereign debt crisis and signs of weak demand for
Canadian goods from the key U.S. market.
The bank has signaled it is in no rush to raise rates from
their ultra-low target of 1 percent, even if inflation looks
high.
MARKET IMPACT:
With investors focused on Europe and fears of contagion in
the global banking system, it may take a sharp jump in
inflation to alter expectations that the Bank of Canada will
hold its key interest rate unchanged at 1 percent until the
second half of 2012. [CA/POLL]
An unexpected jump in the rate could support the Canadian
dollar CAD=D4 and hurt bonds.
Lower-than-expected inflation could prompt some to see a
rate cut as a more serious option for the central bank's next
move, dampening the value of the currency.
The overnight index swap market is now pricing in the
possibility of a rate decrease, although economists still
expect the next move to be an increase. BOCWATCH
(Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Rob Wilson)