WHAT: Canada's consumer price index for October
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT)
REUTERS FORECASTS Oct Sept Forecast
ECONCA range
Headline CPI m/m +0.1 pct +0.2 pct
Headline CPI yr/yr +2.8 pct +3.2 pct +2.5 pct
to +3.0 pct
Core CPI m/m +0.1 pct +0.5 pct
Core CPI yr/yr +1.9 pct +2.2 pct +1.7 pct
to +2.0 pct
For individual forecasts see: [ECI/CA]
FACTORS TO WATCH:
Canadian consumer prices are expected to moderate in
October after an unexpectedly strong acceleration in September.
Lower prices for clothing and new motor vehicles are seen
easing inflation pressures, offsetting higher costs for
shelter.
An expected 0.1 percent increase is expected to contribute
to a drop in the year-over-year headline rate to 2.8 percent
from 3.2 percent, back within the Bank of Canada's 1-3 percent
target range.
Core inflation should also move lower after September's
stronger-than-normal seasonal increase in clothing prices and
motor vehicle prices that offset a 3 percent drop in
electricity prices.
Analysts expect an easing in pressure from both clothing
and motor vehicle prices in October. Lower energy input prices
will also start to be passed along to other prices.
"The recent acceleration in both headline and core
inflation is expected to have reversed course in October due in
part to lower commodity prices, slowing economic momentum, and
an unwind of several temporary factors that had previously
pushed prices higher," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro
strategist at TD Securities.
Markets are not worried about inflationary pressures
building in Canada given global economic headwinds and a
surprise drop in employment in October.
Domestic growth is widely expected to remain weak for the
rest of the year, after a slight contraction in the second
quarter. Tamer consumer spending and a prolonged malaise due to
the European debt crisis and weak demand for exports from the
United States is seen preventing prices from heating up.
Core inflation is expected to move above target in November
and December before moderating in 2012 as weaker growth removes
pricing power, analysts say.
The Bank of Canada said last month it sees core inflation
declining through 2012 before returning to 2 percent by the end
of 2013.
It expects overall CPI to trough around 1 percent by the
middle of 2012 before rising with core inflation to the 2
percent target by the end of 2013, as excess supply in the
Eighty percent of Canadian businesses surveyed by the Bank
of Canada in the second quarter expected the inflation rate to
remain within the central bank's range over the next year.
MARKET IMPACT:
With the European debt crisis still hurting and the outlook
for global growth dim, even a big jump in inflation is unlikely
to alter expectations that the Bank of Canada will hold its key
interest rate at 1 percent until the second half of 2012.
However, an unexpectedly large drop in price pressure would
confirm the Bank's dovish economic update of mid-October and
possibly push more economists into believing the Bank's next
move could be a rate cut, rather than a hike. [CA/POLL]
That would dampen the value of the Canadian dollar
CAD=D4.
An unexpected jump in the rate could be mildly supportive
of the Canadian dollar and hurt bonds because it would help
take the risk of a rate cut off the table.
The overnight index swap market is now pricing in the
possibility of a rate decrease. BOCWATCH
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins and Teresa Ruiz; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson and Janet Guttsman)