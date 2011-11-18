* Annual inflation rate 2.9 pct vs 3.2 pct in Sept

* Annual core rate 2.1 pct vs 2.2 pct

* Gas and food prices drive total CPI

* Gas prices rise at slower yr/yr pace in Oct (Adds market reaction, analysts, details)

By Louise Egan

OTTAWA, Nov 18 Canada's annual inflation rate moderated in October from a near three-year high in September but came in higher than forecast, scaling back market expectations of a central bank interest rate cut.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.9 percent in October from a year earlier, easing from 3.2 percent in September as gasoline prices rose at a slower year-on-year pace, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The core inflation rate, closely watched by the central bank because it excludes the prices of some volatile items, also eased to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent in the previous month.

Market players, betting that the European debt crisis would prompt the Bank of Canada to lower rates, were surprised. The consensus market forecast was slightly lower rates for total CPI and core CPI of 2.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

"All in all, higher than expected inflation rate in Canada. With the exception of a few components most of the components were higher month-over-month so the gains were fairly broad-based," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital.

"That limits the Bank of Canada to turn dovish with still rising inflation in Canada, and it's positive for the Canadian dollar," she said.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 firmed to a session high after the report to C$1.0229, or 97.76 U.S. cents, from C$1.0283, or 97.25 U.S. cents at closing on Thursday.

On a monthly basis, total CPI climbed 0.2 percent, matching the September gain. Core CPI rose 0.3 percent, down from 0.5 percent in September.

Since hitting a 5-1/2 year high of 3.7 percent in May, Canadian inflation has been tamer.

The main rate is well above the central bank's 2 percent target and near the ceiling of its 1 to 3 percent control range.

But when the bank renewed its inflation target earlier this month, it made clear it would be "flexible" with that target and sometimes tolerate higher price growth if the economy faced other threats, such as the European debt crisis or weak U.S. demand for its exports.

The bank lifted its key overnight target rate last year to a still-low 1 percent from 0.25 percent but has held it steady since September 2010, citing the fallout from a possible European recession and U.S. weakness.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the next move to be a hike, some time in mid to late-2012 or early 2013.

But markets have been pricing in a rate cut for some time. Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations for the central bank's key policy rate, showed that traders scaled back bets on a rate cut for this year or next. BOCWATCH (Additional reporting by David Ljunggren, Ora Morison, Claire Sibonney and Jennifer Kwan, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)