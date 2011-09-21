(Updates with final poll numbers)
WHAT: Canada's consumer price index for August
WHEN: Wednesday, Sept 21 at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT)
REUTERS FORECASTS Aug July Forecast
ECONCA range
Headline CPI m/m +0.1 pct +0.2 pct
Headline CPI yr/yr +2.9 pct +2.7 pct +2.5 pct
to +3.0 pct
Core CPI m/m +0.1 pct +0.2 pct
Core CPI yr/yr +1.6 pct +1.6 pct +1.4 pct
to +1.7 pct
FACTORS TO WATCH:
As in the United States, Canadian consumer prices are
expected to moderate in August as rising food prices are offset
by more modest gasoline prices. But because of a year-earlier
drop in the CPI, the year-on-year inflation rate is seen rising
slightly to 2.9 percent.
Even if inflation does nudge up close to the ceiling of the
Bank of Canada's 1-3 percent target range, markets are not
worried about inflationary pressures building in Canada given
the much bigger problems globally.
Domestic economic growth is widely expected to remain weak
for the remainder of the year, following a slight contraction
in the second quarter. In addition, tamer consumer spending and
a prolonged malaise due to the European debt crisis and weak
demand for exports from the United States will prevent prices
from heating up.
Gasoline prices dipped in August but compared with a year
earlier are still up more than 20 percent, making the
transportation component the biggest contributor to the rise in
the annual inflation rate. Food prices may also exert upward
pressure, analysts say.
Core inflation, which excludes several volatile items and
the effect of indirect tax changes, is seen remaining very
contained.
The introduction of a higher sales tax in three provinces
in July 2010, which was estimated to have temporarily boosted
the CPI by 0.7 percentage points, is no longer reflected in the
numbers as of July this year.
Eighty percent of Canadian businesses surveyed by the Bank
of Canada in the second quarter expected the inflation rate to
remain within the central bank's range over the next year.
MARKET IMPACT:
With markets on edge over the European debt situation and
jitters about another global recession, it would take a sharp
jump in the inflation rate to alter expectations that the Bank
of Canada will hold its key interest rate unchanged at 1
percent until the second half of 2012. [CA/POLL]
An unexpected jump in the rate could be mildly supportive
of the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 and hurt bonds.
If anything, tamer-than-expected inflation could prompt
some to see a rate cut as a more serious option for the central
bank's next move, dampening the value of the currency.
The overnight index swap market is now pricing in the
possibility of a rate decrease. BOCWATCH
