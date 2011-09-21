(Updates with final poll numbers)

WHAT: Canada's consumer price index for August

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept 21 at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT)

REUTERS FORECASTS Aug July Forecast ECONCA range Headline CPI m/m +0.1 pct +0.2 pct Headline CPI yr/yr +2.9 pct +2.7 pct +2.5 pct

to +3.0 pct Core CPI m/m +0.1 pct +0.2 pct Core CPI yr/yr +1.6 pct +1.6 pct +1.4 pct

to +1.7 pct

For individual forecasts see: [ECI/CA]

FACTORS TO WATCH:

As in the United States, Canadian consumer prices are expected to moderate in August as rising food prices are offset by more modest gasoline prices. But because of a year-earlier drop in the CPI, the year-on-year inflation rate is seen rising slightly to 2.9 percent.

Even if inflation does nudge up close to the ceiling of the Bank of Canada's 1-3 percent target range, markets are not worried about inflationary pressures building in Canada given the much bigger problems globally.

Domestic economic growth is widely expected to remain weak for the remainder of the year, following a slight contraction in the second quarter. In addition, tamer consumer spending and a prolonged malaise due to the European debt crisis and weak demand for exports from the United States will prevent prices from heating up.

Gasoline prices dipped in August but compared with a year earlier are still up more than 20 percent, making the transportation component the biggest contributor to the rise in the annual inflation rate. Food prices may also exert upward pressure, analysts say.

Core inflation, which excludes several volatile items and the effect of indirect tax changes, is seen remaining very contained.

The introduction of a higher sales tax in three provinces in July 2010, which was estimated to have temporarily boosted the CPI by 0.7 percentage points, is no longer reflected in the numbers as of July this year.

Eighty percent of Canadian businesses surveyed by the Bank of Canada in the second quarter expected the inflation rate to remain within the central bank's range over the next year. [ID:nN1E76A0K5]

MARKET IMPACT:

With markets on edge over the European debt situation and jitters about another global recession, it would take a sharp jump in the inflation rate to alter expectations that the Bank of Canada will hold its key interest rate unchanged at 1 percent until the second half of 2012. [CA/POLL]

An unexpected jump in the rate could be mildly supportive of the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 and hurt bonds.

If anything, tamer-than-expected inflation could prompt some to see a rate cut as a more serious option for the central bank's next move, dampening the value of the currency.

The overnight index swap market is now pricing in the possibility of a rate decrease. BOCWATCH (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)