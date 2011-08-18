* Uses SPRAs for only third time since December

* Other two times were last week

OTTAWA Aug 18 For only the third time this year, the Bank of Canada injected funds into the market on Thursday, to lower the overnight interest rate toward the central bank's 1 percent target and improve liquidity.

It injected C$665 million ($672 million) via special purchase and resale agreements, or SPRAs, buying securities with the agreement to sell them back the next business day.

"These are standard midday operations to reinforce the target for the overnight rate," spokesman Jeremy Harrison said.

The bank also injected overnight funds last Wednesday and Thursday, for C$305 million and C$375 million respectively. [ID:nN1E77A1E6]

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Peter Galloway)