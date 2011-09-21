Sept 21 The Bank of Canada could intervene to
prevent a speculative appreciation of the Canadian dollar,
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in an interview published on
Wednesday.
Bloomberg News quoted Harper as saying that the Bank of
Canada would not tolerate an appreciation in the Canadian
dollar if it undermined the Canadian economy.
Monetary authorities "would be prepared to intervene if
they thought there were movements in the currency that were
contrary to the country's interests and not being driven by
actual underlying fundamentals," Bloomberg quoted Harper as
saying.
The Bank of Canada's web site outlines strict guidelines on
when the central bank may intervene in foreign exchange
markets, and says the bank does not target a specific level for
the Canadian dollar.
The central bank has not intervened in foreign exchange
markets to affect the Canadian dollar since September, 1998.
"Canada's current policy is to intervene in foreign
exchange markets on a discretionary, rather than a systematic,
basis and only in exceptional circumstances," the bank says,
citing market breakdown, extreme price volatility, liquidity
crunches or extreme currency movements as possible reasons.
The Bank of Canada is fiercely independent and it is rare
for politicians to comment on monetary policy.
Even as Harper spoke, the Canadian dollar was weakening not
strengthening, sinking to its weakest level since December on
concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy. [CAD/]
(Reporting by Janet Guttsman; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)