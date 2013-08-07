TORONTO Aug 7 The pace of purchasing activity
in Canada notched a surprise decrease in July, according to Ivey
Purchasing Managers Index data released on Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted index fell to 48.4 in July from 55.3
in May. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an adjusted
reading of 57.0.
"While often a volatile series on a monthly basis, the
longer-term trend in the Ivey PMI had shown a steady improvement
beginning in May after a prolonged period of deceleration,"
David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities, said
in a research note.
"We are inclined to fade the weakness in this single print
and anticipate that the uptrend will resume in the months
ahead."
A reading below 50 on the Ivey indicates that the pace of
activity decreased from the previous month. This was the first
such decrease since November of last year.
The seasonally unadjusted index fell to 45.7 from 56.6.
The Ivey data follows the RBC Canadian Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' index last week, which showed the pace of
Canadian manufacturing growth eased to a three-month low in
July.
Tulk said a stronger U.S. economy should help lift exports
and provide support to the Canadian economy, and he noted that
some of the details in the July Ivey report were better than the
headline would suggest.
The employment index edged up to 50.4 from 49.9, while the
inventory index rose to 53.3 from 51.6.
The price index fell to 52.8 from 59.0, reflecting a growing
disinflationary environment.