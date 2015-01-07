TORONTO Jan 7 The pace of purchasing activity
in Canada eased last month with measures of employment and
inventories also falling, the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
showed on Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted index fell to 55.4 in December from
56.9 the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates an
increase in the pace of activity. The unadjusted index fell to
46.7 for 49.2.
Seasonally adjusted, inventories were sharply lower in
December from November, contracting to 41.7 from 50.8.
The employment gauge fell to 51.8 from 52.3. Canada's
unemployment report for December is due at the end of the week.
Supplier deliveries were up in December, with the index
rising to 54.2 from 51.0, while the prices index rose to 54.8
from 53.9.
