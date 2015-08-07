OTTAWA Aug 7 The pace of purchasing activity growth cooled in Canada in July, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to 52.9, slightly better than analysts' expectations of 52.0, from 55.9 last month. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in purchases.

The unadjusted index plunged to 50.0 from 59.5. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)