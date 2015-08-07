US STOCKS-Wall St falls as doubts mount about Trump healthcare bill
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
OTTAWA Aug 7 The pace of purchasing activity growth cooled in Canada in July, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted index fell to 52.9, slightly better than analysts' expectations of 52.0, from 55.9 last month. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in purchases.
The unadjusted index plunged to 50.0 from 59.5. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MARCH 23 LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy Benjamin R Broadbent will speak at Imperial College - 0915 GMT. ZURICH - Swiss National Bank's Deputy Head Dewet Moser will deliver a speech at "The SNB as Market actress", Money Market Event - 1700 GMT. VIENNA - European Central Bank (ECB) Board Member Sabine Lautenschlager will parti