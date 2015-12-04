OTTAWA Dec 4 The pace of purchasing activity in
Canada accelerated in November as employment and inventories
picked up, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data
released on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted index rose to 63.6 from 53.1 in
October. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of
activity.
The unadjusted index climbed to 57.9 from 52.3.
Measures of employment and inventories both pulled out of
contraction territory on an adjusted basis. Employment rose to
53.8 from 48.3, while inventories surged to 58.4 from 46.6.
