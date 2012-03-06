TORONTO, March 6 The pace of purchasing activity in the Canadian economy edged up in February from January, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Tuesday.

The data showed the seasonally adjusted index rose to 66.5 in February from 64.1 in January. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecasts a reading of 62.

(Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)