BRIEF-Crew Energy says intends to offer for sale senior unsecured notes due 2024
* Crew Energy Inc. announces proposed offering of senior unsecured notes and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020
TORONTO, March 6 The pace of purchasing activity in the Canadian economy edged up in February from January, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Tuesday.
The data showed the seasonally adjusted index rose to 66.5 in February from 64.1 in January. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecasts a reading of 62.
ABUJA, Feb 21 Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has launched a 60-day action plan to improve the business climate in Africa's biggest economy struggling with recession, his office said on Tuesday.
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp's chief executive, Michael Ward, will retire after more than 14 years in the role, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP tries to shake up the company's board.