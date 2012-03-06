* PMI up unexpectedly in Feb from Jan
* Marks fourth monthly gain in a row
* Employment index also rises
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 6 The pace of purchasing
activity in the Canadian economy rose unexpectedly in February
from the month before, notching its fourth consecutive monthly
gain, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index figures
released on Tuesday.
The data showed the seasonally adjusted index rose to 66.5
last month from 64.1 in January. Analysts polled by Reuters had
forecasts a reading of 62.
On an unadjusted basis, the index rose to 66.0 from 55.7.
A reading above 50 implies that activity expanded from the
previous month.
"While the Ivey PMI tends to have a poor track record in
capturing the cyclical swings in economic growth, today's print
is still consistent with our broader macro view," Mazen Issa,
Canada macro strategist at TD Securities, said in a research
note.
"The Canadian growth profile is expected to expand at a
moderate pace in this year, owing to better U.S. economic
momentum and faded downside risks associated with the European
debt crisis."
The data further boosted hopes that economic activity in the
first quarter could speed up after growth slowed markedly in the
final quarter of 2011.
Jonathan Basile, director of economics at Credit Suisse,
also noted that the headline index rose to the highest level
since Mar 2011 and marked the longest gaining streak since the
spring/summer of 2008.
The Ivey employment index advanced to 58.8 in February, from
55.2 in January.
"Despite the uneven pattern the past few months, the
employment index has stepped up noticeably from soft readings
last fall," Basile said in a note to clients. "The Q1-to-date
average (57.0 through Jan/Feb) is the highest since Q4 2007."
(Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Rob Wilson)