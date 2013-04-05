BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
TORONTO, April 5 The pace of purchasing activity in Canada jumped by more than expected in March, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted index rose to 61.6 in March from 51.1 in February. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an adjusted reading of 52.4.
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian consumer prices fell to four-year lows in February, Statistics Norway said, putting pressure on the central bank to maintain an easing bias on interest rates and plunging the crown currency to a four-month low against the euro.