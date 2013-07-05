FOREX-Dollar slips, euro rises after ECB's Draghi speaks
* Dollar hits three-week high vs yen (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading)
TORONTO, July 5 The pace of purchasing activity in Canada slowed more than expected in June, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data.
The seasonally adjusted index fell to 55.3 in June from 63.1 in May. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an adjusted reading of 57.0.
A reading above 50 on an index indicates that the pace of activity increased from the previous month.
The seasonally unadjusted index fell to 56.6 from 70.8.
* Dollar hits three-week high vs yen (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading)
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, March 9 One of two current members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission raised questions on Thursday for companies like Snap Inc that offer shareholders unequal voting rights, saying the agency should "focus on how some innovations may prove detrimental to investors."
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target