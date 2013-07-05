TORONTO, July 5 The pace of purchasing activity in Canada slowed more than expected in June, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to 55.3 in June from 63.1 in May. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an adjusted reading of 57.0.

A reading above 50 on an index indicates that the pace of activity increased from the previous month.

The seasonally unadjusted index fell to 56.6 from 70.8.