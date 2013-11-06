CORRECTED-Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TORONTO Nov 6 The pace of purchasing activity in Canada jumped in October, with supplier deliveries returning to growth, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted index rose to 62.8 from 51.9 in September, far exceeding analysts' expectations for a 51.0. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.
The unadjusted index rose to 64.2 from 59.4.
The accompanying details, however, were not as optimistic as the headline number would suggest, David Tulk, chief Canada Macro Strategist at TD Securities, wrote in a research note.
The employment index fell to 51.7 from 53.5 in the previous month while the inventory index dipped to 53.6 from 54.2.
The supplier deliveries index stood at 52.4 after falling to 45.3 in the previous month while the prices reading was down to 59.5 from 64.0.
The report was similar to the RBC PMI data released last Friday, which showed the pace of growth in the Canadian manufacturing sector picked up in October to its strongest level in two and a half years as companies saw greater demand for their products.
"Given the observed improvement in the ISM surveys, there is hope that the (U.S. government) shutdown will exert a smaller drag on the U.S. economy through Q4 than previously feared," said Tulk.
"This bodes well for Canadian exports, but note that any improvement is expected to be marginal at best, so the theme of generally sluggish growth will continue to carry the day."
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, March 3 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday the current policy framework offers the flexibility and sustainability to achieve the BOJ's "strong commitment" to raising inflation to a goal.
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. Treasury yields hit session highs before flattening while stocks were largely unchanged on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed is set to raise its benchmark interest rate this month as long as economic data on jobs and inflation holds up.