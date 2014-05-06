TORONTO, May 6 - The pace of purchasing activity growth in
Canada cooled modestly in April, data showed on Tuesday, though
employment jumped in a potentially positive sign ahead of the
closely watched labor market report at the end of the week.
The seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
declined to 54.1 from 55.2 in March, nearly in line with
analysts' expectation for 54.0.
A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of
activity. The unadjusted index tumbled to 51.1 from 61.8.
Both the employment and inventories indexes pulled out of
March's contractionary territory. Employment rose strongly to
56.2, while the inventories gauge climbed to 55.8. The
government will release its employment report for April on
Friday.
Supplier deliveries rose to 46.5, while prices declined
slightly but still remained elevated at 70.5.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)