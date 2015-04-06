TORONTO, April 6 Purchasing activity in Canada
fell in March as employment weakened and price rises slowed
while inventories surged, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers
Index data released on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted index slipped to 47.9 from 49.7 last
month. The index's level below 50 indicated a decrease in the
pace of activity.
The unadjusted index jumped for the second straight month,
to 56 from 50.8.
Three of the index's four subcategories declined, including
the measure of employment, which fell to 45.1 from 47.3 to hit
its lowest level since August 2013. Inventories jumped to 57.9,
the fastest growth in stock since September, while prices
dropped to 59.5 from 63.2, a second straight reduction.
